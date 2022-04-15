$!Nissan e-voucher promotion

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has planned ahead anticipating customers purchase intentions during festive season and do not have to wait long for their new Nissan.

Furthermore, with the ongoing exemption on sales and service tax allowed by the government, there are big savings to be enjoyed by those who buy and register their vehicles before June 30.

For even better value, ETCM is offering free accessories packages worth up to RM10,150 on selected models.

Throughout this month and also in May, ETCM is having a contest with RM50,000 worth of Lazada e-vouchers to be won.

Purchasers of brand-new Nissan vehicles will have a chance to win Lazada e-vouchers (RM5,000 per winner; terms and conditions apply).

The e-voucher can be used for purchases on the Lazada e-commerce website for countless items.

For customers who are not able to visit Nissan showroom, they may view offers, necessary product information and get doorstep test drive of their dream Nissan vehicle from the comfort of their home through Nissan Online Showroom.

If a purchase decision is made, via the Lazada Nissan Flagship store, a low-booking fee payment online is now available and ETCM sales representative will be in touch to assist in completing the purchase process.

Test-drives are also available for all the other Nissan models and for the convenience of customers, an appointment can be made through the Nissan Malaysia website.

Each new Nissan vehicle comes with a five-year warranty covering manufacturing defects and other than the Navara pick-up truck, there is no limit on mileage travelled after registration.

For the Navara, the mileage limit is 150,000 kilometres or five years, whichever comes first.