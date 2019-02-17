Nissan launches Electric Vehicle range education video

TO educate customers about how far modern electric vehicles (EVs) can travel, Nissan on Wednesday launched the second instalment of Nissan’s digital EV education series.

The videos are focused on addressing the driving range of electric automobiles, the main consumer purchase barrier in Southeast Asia.

“Thanks to technological advancements, from 2011 to 2017 the median electric car range increased by 56%. However, a 2018 Nissan survey still revealed that 80 percent of regional respondents said that the fear of an EV ‘running out of power’ was a big concern. So this video was created to help educate consumers in the Asia and Oceania region about the distance an EV can go,” said the company.

“As most drivers in Southeast Asia travel less than 80 kilometres a day, this driving distance can be achieved several times over by just a single charge in most EVs today.

“The new Nissan LEAF, for example, with its 40kWh battery, boasts an average 270km against the worldwide harmonised light vehicles test procedure (WLTP)*,” says Vincent Wijnen, senior vice president for Nissan Asia & Oceania.

“As Nissan looks to transform the way everyone lives and drives, this is a fun yet clear way to educate people that electric vehicles have robust driving ranges, to suit all lifestyles.”



*WLTP is a global harmonised standard for determining electric range of passenger cars.