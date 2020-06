IN line with the government’s new economic stimulus plan “Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara” (Penjana) to revitalise the automotive sector by exempting sales tax on locally assembled (CKD) and fully imported (CBU) passenger vehicles, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today announced its revised pricing for Nissan vehicles.

Effective today until Dec 31, the new pricing for Nissan vehicles are reduced as below (model, variant, OTR price with sales tax [RM], sales tax exemption [RM], sales tax exemption [%]. new OTR price with sales tax exemption [RM], ReMarkable Car Offers [RMCO] additional rebate, nett OTR price [RM], total savings [RM], total savings [%]):

Almera

- 1.5L E AT: RM69,888, 4,189, -6.0%, RM65,699, RM6,000, RM59,699, RM10,189, 14.6%.

- 1.5L VL AT: RM79,888, RM4,469, -5.6%, RM75,419, RM6,000, RM69,419, RM10,469, 13.1%.

Serena S-Hybrid

- 2.0L (Highway Star): RM132,888, RM5,364, -4.0%, RM127,524, RM7,000, RM120,524, RM12,364, 9.3%.

X-Trail

- 2.0L 2WD : RM133,888, RM5,258, -3.9%, RM128,630, RM7,000, RM121,630, RM12,258, 9.2%.

- 2.0L Mid: RM145,888, RM6,245, -4.3%, RM139,643, RM7,000, RM132,643, RM13,245, 9.1%.

- 2.5L 4WD: RM153,888, RM7,157, -4.7%, RM146,731, RM4,000, RM142,731, RM11,157, 7.3%.

- 2.0L Hybrid: RM159,888, RM2,437, -1.5%, RM157,451, RM13,000, RM144,451, RM15,437, 9.7%.

Leaf: RM188,888, RM7,625, -4.0%, RM181,263, no additional rebate, RM181,263, RM7,625, 4.0%.

*OTR price in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance and for private individual registration.

*Sales tax exemption effective June 15 to Dec 31 for passenger vehicles only.

*Three-year/100,000km (whichever comes first) mileage vehicle warranty.

*Prices and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

For the Navara (variant, OTR price with 10% sales tax [RM], ReMarkable Car Offers [RMCO] additional rebate, nett OTR price [RM], low monthly instalment [RM]):

- 2.5L SE AT: RM103,888, RM12,000, RM91,888, RM937.

- 2.5L V AT : RM115,888, RM16,000, RM99,888, RM1,019.

- 2.5L VL AT: RM123,888, RM18,000, RM105,888, RM1,080.

- 2.5L VL Plus AT: RM129,888, RM18,000, RM111,888, RM1,142.

*OTR price in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance and for private individual registration.

*Monthly instalment calculation is based on nett OTR price, with 10% down payment, 2.5% interest rate for nine years loan tenure.

*Three-year/100,000km (whichever comes first) mileage vehicle warranty.

*Prices and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Customers who purchase the Nissan Serena S-Hybrid or X-Trail from now to June 30 will receive a complimentary one-year FWD Protect Direct Family Takaful protection plan (up to a family of four – parents and two children) with a sum insured of RM100,000.

Redemption has to be done before July 31.

Additionally, 20 lucky winners will also stand a chance to win Cuckoo home appliances worth up to RM128,888 in the Nissan “Buy & Win” contest when they purchase and register any Nissan model from now to June 30.