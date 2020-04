EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today introduced its Nissan Online Showroom, an alternative solution that addresses consumers’ enquiries relating to vehicle purchases at the comfort of their homes.

In view of the movement control order (MCO) being further extended to April 28, ETCM continues to temporarily close its Nissan showrooms nationwide as the health and safety of employees and customers are of utmost priority.

Consumers who are unable to visit Nissan showrooms can now easily browse through all Nissan models and latest promotions at www.nissan.com.my .

The website is further enhanced with the introduction of the new Nissan Online Showroom which enables consumers to submit an online form for further sales enquiries or request for vehicle booking arrangements in just a few simple clicks.

Within 24 hours of submission, a dedicated Nissan sales representative will be in contact.

Additionally, doorstep test drive appointments can be made post-MCO.

“All vehicle registrations and deliveries will resume progressively after the MCO is lifted. Stay Strong, Stay Smart, Stay Safe,” says the company.