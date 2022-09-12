  1. Gear up!

Nissan Sakura/Mitsubishi eK Minivehicle Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Title

Rare occasion when two carmakers share the overall title

Chips Yap
NISSAN and Mitsubishi Motors share the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) award with the Nissan Sakura/Mitsubishi eK X EV being awarded the title this year. Besides being the second consecutive year for Nissan, this is the sixth time that a model of the brand has won the overall title which has been annually awarded since 1980. For Mitsubishi Motors, it is the fourth time receiving a JCOTY award.

The minivehicle was among 11 finalists (one more than usual as there was a tie) from 48 nominees. This year, among the Best 11 Cars, 4 models were from foreign brands – the BMW iX, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Range Rover and Renault Arkana. The Japanese models were the Suzuki Alto, Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Fairlady Z, Mazda CX-60 e-SKYACTIV-D, Toyota Crown, Nissan Sakura/Mitsubishi eK, and Honda Civic e:HEV/Civic Type R.

$!Mitsubishi eK (left) and Nissan Sakura
The Sakura/eK, which is a battery electric vehicle, also won the Kei Car of the Year award, an award specifically for the minivehicle segment. In addition, Nissan’s latest X-Trail won the Technology Car of the Year award.

According to the JCOTY organisers, the 60-member jury found that the minivehicle is priced competitively for EV ownership and will contribute to the spread of EVs in Japan. “In addition, combining a minivehicle with an EV not only ensures mobility for many people, including the elderly. It also shows the potential for solving societal issues, in consideration of the anticipated decrease in the number of gasoline stations and public bus transport resulting from carbon-neutral activities” the jury’s statement said.

  • $!Hyundai IONIQ 5 scored the most points among the foreign models to be ranked sixth, as well as being Import Car of the Year.
Furthermore, the jurors rated the handling and dynamic performance of the Sakura/eK as surpassing that of conventional minivehicles. The safety technology also received high marks, notably for its 360° Safety Assist (all-around driving support system) which provides driving support similar to the level of luxury cars.

The minivehicle also impressed with its cruising range of 120 kms to 150 kms, which is suitable for daily motoring. Also commended was its high level of handling stability and cabin quietness.

PAST WINNERS

1980-1981: Mazda Familia (323)

1981-1982: Toyota Soarer

1982-1983: Mazda Capella (626)

1983-1984: Honda Civic

1984-1985: Toyota MR2

1985-1986: Honda Accord

1986-1987: Nissan Pulsar

1987-1988: Mitsubishi Galant

1988-1989: Nissan Silvia SX

1989-1990: Toyota Celsior (Lexus LS)

1990-1991: Mitsubishi Galant

1991-1992: Honda Civic

1992-1993: Nissan March

1993-1994: Honda Accord

1994-1995: Mitsubishi FTO

1995-1996: Honda Civic

1996-1997: Mitsubishi Galant

1997-1998: Toyota Prius

1998-1999: Toyota Altezza (Lexus IS250)

1999-2000: Toyota Vitz (Yaris)

2000-2001: Honda Civic

2001-2002: Honda Fit (Jazz)

2002-2003: Honda Accord

2003-2004: Subaru Legacy

2004-2005: Honda Legend

2005-2006: Mazda MX-5

2006-2007: Lexus LS460

2007-2008: Honda Fit (Jazz)

2008-2009: Toyota iQ

2009-2010: Toyota Prius

2010-2011: Honda CR-Z

2011-2012: Nissan LEAF

2012-2013: Mazda CX-5

2013-2014: Volkswagen Golf 7

2014-2015: Mazda2/Demio

2015-2016: Mazda MX5

2016-2017: Subaru Impreza

2017-2018: Volvo XC60

2018-2019: Volvo XC40

2019-2020: Toyota RAV4

2020-2021: Subaru Levorg

2021-2022: Nissan Note e-POWER