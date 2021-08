IN line with the latest Government announcement on National Recovery Plan (NRP), Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) announces that Nissan showrooms will resume business operation from tomorrow.

The states/Federal Territories, showrooms and their operation status are:

- Perlis, Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan: All showrooms (branches and dealers) will open, except ETCM Taman Melati Utama (Kuala Lumpur), ETCM Nilai (Negri Sembilan), ETCM Seremban (Negri Sembilan), Seremban Victory Credit Sdn Bhd (Negri Sembilan), Edaran Nuri (Kota Baru) Sdn Bhd (Kelantan) and Edaran Nuri (Kemaman) Sdn Bhd (Terengganu), which will open on Aug 23.

- Kedah, Malacca and Johor: All showrooms (branches and dealers) remain closed.

“ETCM adheres to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) ensuring the safety of its employees and a peace-of-mind experience for customers at all times,” says the company.

“Only vaccinated employees including post-vaccine incubation period are allowed to resume work in Nissan showrooms. All employees will be wearing face mask, undergo frequent body temperature check and regular disinfecting will be carried out at the showrooms including display and test drive vehicles.

“Customers are also advised to comply with SOPs when entering the premise; ensure full vaccination including post-vaccine incubation period, provide proof of digital certificate on MySejahtera, body temperature below 37.5 degree Celcius and wear face mask. Other SOPs set by the Government remain active.”

For more information, log on to www.nissan.com.my or call Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838.