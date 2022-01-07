$!Nissan: Special colours, attractive interest rate, vouchers

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) is welcoming the year of the Water Tiger with the introduction of special new year colour to the ever popular Nissan X-Trail 2.0L Mid and Nissan Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star. The X-Trail, which is equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) dynamic driving technologies such as intelligent forward collision warning with intelligent forward emergency braking, intelligent cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and high beam assist; now comes with new colour option – Monarch Orange – for the 2.0L Mid variant.

The Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid, meanwhile, offers best-in-class fuel economy of 14.2 km/L (NEDC R101) and comes with innovative features such as the hands-free dual power sliding door, dual back doors, seven USB-powered ports, intelligent around view monitor with intelligent moving object detection and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto-ready. The Premium Highway Star variant features a new, two-tone Radiant Red colour option with distinctive black floating roof. ETCM reminds the public that tThe Monarch Orange X-Trail 2.0L Mid and Radiant Red Nissan Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star are year 2022 model stock.

Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star in the new, two-tone Radiant Red.