Nissan to launch new Serena S-Hybrid

EDARAN TAN CHONG MOTOR will soon introduce a new Nissan Serena S-Hybrid with premium styling and safety features.

Serena was among the first hybrid models to be assembled in Malaysia and is still the only locally-assembled hybrid MPV.

Besides the premium styling and new safety technologies that reflect beneficial advanced tech, the new Serena continues with thoughtful convenience features such as a dual back door, hands-free dual power sliding doors on both sides, and up to 7 USB ports that have been very appreciated by many owners.

The spacious interior has a versatile 13 seating configuration with captain seats on the second row equipped with individual armrests and extra-long slide adjustment.

Front passengers and those in the second row enjoy fatigue-free comfort in the zero gravity seats. Quality materials such as combination Nappa leather are applied to offer a superior comfort and premiumness.

With its 7-passenger capacity, safety tech is even more important to ensure that the best protection is provided.

Nissan intelligent mobility (NIM) consists of a suite of advanced technologies with both active safety and passive safety systems.

Five smart intelligent technologies have been added to the new MPV to enhance active safety.

The suite now includes intelligent predictive forward collision warning, intelligent forward collision braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Nissan’s renowned around view monitor (360° camera) is a standard equipment too.

The Serena S-Hybrid tech continues to power the MPV using a 2.0-litre Twin CVTC hybrid drivetrain.

Its ECO (energy control motor) electric motor provides torque assistance on take-off, reducing demands on the petrol engine, thereby improving fuel efficiency.

This gives some of the benefits of a hybrid powertrain without the associated high costs.

Orders are now accepted at all authorised Nissan showrooms nationwide with first deliveries to take place in July 2022.

Two variants will be available with the following estimated pricing (without insurance):

1. Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Highway Star (below RM150,000)

2. Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star (below RM165,000)

For “early birds” bookings, there is a special offer to save money.

Five free maintenance services (inclusive of Parts & Labour) will be provided at alternate intervals (10,000km, 30,000km, 50,000km, 70,000km and 90,000km), and the warranty period will also be up to 5 years with unlimited mileage.