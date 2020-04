EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) today announced that all Nissan vehicle warranties expiring during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period will be extended by an additional 30 days from the last day of the MCO.

The existing warranties will remain valid, even if the preventive maintenance service schedule intervals cannot be performed during this MCO period.

Customers are encouraged to reschedule service appointments within 30 days after MCO is lifted in order to keep their vehicle warranty active.

Appointment rescheduling can be done via DriveOn mobile app, Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) website, Call Centre or direct booking with TCEAS Service Centres (after MCO).

To cater to the surge of service appointments after the MCO, TCEAS will extend its business operation hours from Monday to Friday, 8.30am up to 8pm, whereas in Kelantan and Terengganu, it’s from Sunday to Thursday.

For more information, roadside assistance or towing services, members of the public may call 1800-88-3838, or via “Contact Us” at www.nissan.com.my .

“Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Stay Safe,” says the company.