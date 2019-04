EDARAN Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) today announced the tentative official prices* for the new Nissan X-Trail Facelift with Advanced Safety technologies.

The new X-Trail 2.0L 2WD comes with a RM133,888 price tag, same as the previous model.

The X-Trail 2.5L 4WD goes for RM153,888, which was the price for the “old” model.

The X-Trail 2.0L 2WD MID and 2.0L Hybrid are priced at RM145,888 and RM159,888, respectively.

*Tentative official on-the-road price with 10% sales tax, without Insurance, and valid for private individual registration in Peninsular Malaysia only. Five years unlimited mileage warranty ((includes HEV components and lithium-ion HEV battery).