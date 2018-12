By Azlan Ramli ASIDE from the couple of not-so-nice news, the year was pretty much filled with delightful ones that are indicative of – despite what the sceptics and naysayers scream about – many positive things, and the country and automotive industry are doing “okay”. Sure, things could’ve been better, but the year could’ve been far worse for us. We finally saw some very convincing, tangible hope for a national carmaker’s future, a shocking-but-not-the-bad-kind change in government, Petron spoiling the media with movie screenings, joyrides, bike rides and even Formula 4 drives, Chevrolet ending its local partnership, Harley-Davidson changing distributors again, China car brands going a bit quiet – but their commercial vehicle counterparts busy selling everywhere, Petronas celebrating its fifth consecutive and successful Formula 1 season, a very big and international automotive personality getting into some major legal trouble, a new motorcycle brand was born and what is considered the major event of the year – the launch of Proton’s first SUV. Those and many more things took place in 2018; here are some mostly-local highlights: January: The year started off with a major news: Proton to launch its first SUV at the end of the year. It was the kind of news expected out of its collaboration with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely); another saloon, hatchback or MPV just won’t cut it. An SUV is just the kind of vehicle the new partnership should come up with, to give a major boost to Proton’s fortunes. After all, SUVs are rapidly gaining popularity worldwide and Malaysia is part of the trend. Honda Malaysia announced the results of an “outstanding” 2017, in which it recorded total sales of 109,511 units, the highest in the company’s history since it was established in 2003. Last year was also the first time the company sold more than 100,000 cars. Also, the sales figure was the highest that a Non-National brand has ever achieved in Malaysia. February: Perodua, Honda and Isuzu celebrated their respective 2017 performances with media get-togethers. Honda Malaysia launched the Odyssey MPV on Feb 6. Still over the moon with its outstanding 2017 numbers, it held another media do later in the month, this time a Chinese New Year open house. BMW previewed its eagerly-awaited 8 Series to the public. After its stunning Asian debut at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, it stunned us again in Kuala Lumpur. March: Three motorcycle companies picked this month (and three did the same in the next month) for their respective events. Harley-Davidson relaunched itself under a new distributor, after nearly a decade with Naza Prestige Bikes Sdn Bhd.









As for cars, launches by Lexus, Lamborghini, Volkswagen, Porsche and BMW were among the ones we attended. We even drove a Formula 4 race car in Sepang F1 circuit, thanks to Petron Malaysia. April: Quite a busy month for the motoring media as MINI, Tata, Continental Tyre, Aston Martin, Nissan, SYM, Modenas, Royal Enfield, Range Rover, BMW, Peugeot and Perodua held their respective launches and previews. Proton launched a month-long online poll on its official Facebook page, inviting the public to vote for the name of its first SUV. May: A majority of Malaysians (and some of its neighbours too) were delighted and also worried at the same time when, the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had governed Malaysia since independence, was toppled by the then-opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) during the 14th general election on May 9. The delight was to see a government which “had lost its way”, to say the least, finally “went away”, while everyone was worried of riots and anarchy. Thankfully, none of those happened. Malaysia was a toast of the world for its fuss-free transition of governments. Y.a.y. Among PH’s manifesto was to abolish the much-despised Goods and Services Tax (GST) – introduced on April 2015 – and replace it with the more favoured Sales and Service Tax (SST). The new government announced that the GST was to be adjusted from 6% to a 0% rate across Malaysia from June 1, and the SST was to be enforced from Sept 1. That meant three full months of “tax holiday”, which translated into motor vehicle prices tumbling, some by as much as five figures. What about customers who booked their vehicles before June 1 then? As car companies foresaw a potentially unpleasant situation with very-upset customers, many came up with offers to avert the situation.











One such example was Perodua, which announced that it would fully reimburse the GST to customers who purchase a new Perodua vehicle, service their Perodua vehicle or buy parts between May 18 and 31 (ahead of the zero-rated GST implementation on June 1). Phew! June: It’s still Ramadan/Hari Raya Puasa month – the latter coinciding with the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia – so things were a bit quiet in the automotive industry, where most companies organised buka puasa events, Hari Raya open houses and also live football match viewings all over the Klang Valley. July: The first half of the month was still “infected” with the World Cup fever. Kia is a big partner of the major sporting event and hence, Naza Kia Malaysia hosted a live viewing of a quarter final match between France and Uruguay. France won 2-0. Naza Kia also launched the impressive Kia Stinger a few days later. August: The Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Bill 2018 was passed by the government. “GST is dead!” finance minister Lim Guan Eng proclaimed. We witnessed the launches of two amazing cars – new BMW i8 Coupe and the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It seemed that the latter’s famed and more luxurious sister brand Maybach could not overshadow the three-pointed star and had ceased to be a standalone brand by 2013. In 2015, it became a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, slotted into the S Class series. Honda Malaysia let us try the HR-V RS, which has yet to be officially priced, till today. Daihatsu Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which currently only sells the Gran Max van and lorry in Malaysia, took us to visit the Daihatsu-Toyota plant in Jakarta. That was quite a fresh change from the car factories we’re used to in Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Europe. September: “After running hundreds of tests, covering many thousands of kilometres on a variety of punishing roads, our new baby is now ready to face the Malaysian media for the very first time...” – that was what Proton said in its media invitation to “Stage 1” of an exclusive, no-photography-allowed preview of its first SUV. At its base in Subang Jaya, Proton gave the media a set of questions, asked for our feedback, what we thought the price bracket would or should be like. The SUV, to be named “X70”, is based on Geely’s Boyue compact crossover SUV launched in 2016. For Proton, it was re-engineered into a right hand-driver. Other than some cosmetic makeover, that was the only major change.











When asked for more details about the X70, Proton CEO Li Chunrong said the preview event was “breakfast” – it was held early in the morning – where more will be “served” during “lunch” and “dinner”, which were to take place later in the year. SST was officially implemented – end of “tax holiday”, which we will (and still) greatly miss! October: After that media preview, i.e. “breakfast”, Proton held another similar preview at a hotel in Petaling Jaya, revealing more details of the X70. Held very close to noon, this must be the “lunch” Li had mentioned. Online bookings opened for the SUV. The day after, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia organised an impressive three-day “VW Fest” in Setia Alam; the second such event after a very successful 2017 event. November: The arrest of (now) former Nissan Motor Co’s chairman Carlos Ghosn, on Nov 19 amid a probe into allegations he misused company assets and under-reported millions of dollars of income, shocked the industry. On Nov 22, 2018, Nissan’s board made a unanimous decision to dismiss Ghosn as its chairman, followed by Mitsubishi Motors’ board on Nov 26. He was formally charged on Dec 10 with underreporting his income for five years through March 2015. At press time, Ghosn is still chairman and chief executive of Renault, and the Brazilian-born, 64-year-old who also has French and Lebanese nationality still remains imprisoned in Japan. The shocking news was preceded by a sad local news – Chevrolet ending its partnership with Naza Quest Sdn Bhd, after eight years together. Once again, Chevrolet owners got worried (the brand went through two other “divorces” in the past decade) but Naza Quest stated that under an agreement between it and General Motors, it will continue to provide warranty support and after-sales service for existing Chevrolet customers “until a new Chevrolet distributor is appointed in due course”. December: Finally, after about a year of rumours and previews, Proton’s first SUV, the five-seater X70, was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre during a dinner event. There, all three “meals”! Available in four variants, the X70 sells for between RM99,800 and RM123,800 (on-the-road, without insurance), and the pricing is the same for both Peninsular and East Malaysia. The X70 introduces Proton to a new market segment and is the key catalyst for the total rejuvenation of the brand. We also heard strong rumours that a close rival of Proton will launch an SUV too, soon (wink wink!). Perodua saw its longest-serving president and CEO Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh, 58, retire after nine years at the helm. He was to be succeeded by Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, previously vice-president of Perodua Auto Corporation Sdn Bhd. The last event of the year (for us, that is) was welcoming a new entrant to the motorcycle industry, Ottimo Technologies, which also presented its first model, a 110cc entry-level moped. While the engine is sourced from China, the bike is not a badge-engineering exercise. The panels are Malaysian-designed and even the frame has some serious engineering input from Ottimo, which team has decades of experience in the industry. There, it certainly was an interesting year for us. We look forward to 2019. Bring it on! Happy New Year.