Nothing short of brilliant

JAGUAR Land Rover Malaysia has added to its range the Defender 90, the shorter version of the latest Defender model launched here two years ago.

Two versions with different engines are imported from the UK – the P300 priced from RM838,800 and the P400 priced from RM1,098,800 (excluding insurance).

Both Defenders have petrol engines from the Ingenium family, with the P300 having a 2-litre 4-cylinder unit and the P400 being a 3-litre V6 Mild Hybrid (MHEV) powerplant.

A key feature of the Defender’s MHEV is its 48V battery pack that can store up to 200Wh of electricity.

The MHEV system is not new to Land Rover, having first been used in the Evoque and has been further refined. Separate from the normal vehicle battery, it generates up to 142.5Nm of torque which enhances acceleration.

There’s also a Belt-Integrated Starter Generator which “harvests” electrical energy while driving. Whenever the driver lifts off on the throttle pedal, electricity is regenerated to the battery pack where it can be utilized.

Like the longer Defender 110, the Defender 90 has a similarly modern and bold design with all the iconic elements that immediately link it to its legendary predecessor. However, it has only two side doors and a large side-hinged door at the rear.

Available in five exterior colours, customers can also choose to add up to 170 individual accessories, the largest range ever produced for a Land Rover. It’s therefore likely that no two Defenders will be exactly the same in specifications with the numerous combinations possible.

The Defender 90 has all the off-road capabilities that Land Rovers have been well known for. Its shorter wheelbase offers extra agility and manoeuverability while the wading depth of up to 900mm means many rivers won’t stop a journey.

In addition, Electronic Air Suspension with adjustable height provides ride comfort as well as ease of access. When necessary, the ride height can be dropped by 40mm, and can also be raised by 75mm to cross rough terrain.

On the highway, the Adaptive Dynamics system allows the driver to tune the vehicle’s driving characteristics to personal preference or conditions.

The adaptive dampers evaluated bodily movements up to 500 times per second, and adjustments are made optimise control and comfort instantaneously.

Land Rover’s next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) consists of a state-of-the-art forward-facing digital camera, advanced ultrasonic sensors and a powerful onboard network which supports a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

This includes a 3D Surround Camera that provides 360-degree visibility on surrounding areas, off and on-road, for maximum security. The advanced camera system provides enhanced augmented on-screen visualisation when using Wade Sensing and Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View transparent bonnet technology.

Owners also have the convenience of Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. A recent development in the auto industry, OTA updates allow the vehicle’s operating software to be updated when necessary without the owner having to bring the vehicle to a service centre.

It’s just like the updates you get on your smartphone which keep it up to date and operating optimally.

“This is a model that has been 70 years in the making and consistent innovation has led to this feat,” said Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia

“The Defender 90 is purpose-built for optimum durability and equipped with advanced technologies.

“With this, customers can embark on both on-road and off-road adventures in first-class comfort and safety, while being prepared for any environment.”

The new Defender 90 comes with a Land Rover Care programme which includes a 5-year warranty, as well as 5 years of free scheduled service and 3 years of complimentary roadside assistance.