Number Plate Trick To Hijack Cars Revived?

WE are all aware of this tactic that was used before where carjackers would drive past you holding your number plate, indicating that it had fallen off and when you pull over, they hijack your car.

Well, it was unheard of for quite some time. However, NST reports that recently, a message warning women drivers of this old-fashioned practise has been making the rounds on social media, specifically WhatsApp.

According to this theory, the auto thieves would follow the victim’s car to a parking lot and wait for them to get out. After that, they take the licence plate off and wait for the victim to come back.

As soon as the victim drives off, they would once again trail the victim, try to pass them and hold out the dismantled licence plate as if they had found it. When you do pull over, these armed auto thieves will intimidate you before stealing your vehicle. Or according to the message, they might even kidnap you.

The WhatsApp message noted that because such a method is well-planned and executed quickly, it hardly ever arouses suspicion from other passing drivers.

The message also stated that it should be passed around to warn people about this tactic that is apparently making a comeback.

So far, there have not been any reports regarding this matter besides the ones that have happened in the past. A carjacking incident recently took place in June and three men were arrested, but this was due to money lending issues.

But for safety’s sake, we would like to warn drivers not to fall for this number plate tactic. If you happen to come across carjackers like these, just keep driving to the nearest police station where it is safe to get out and check on your vehicle.