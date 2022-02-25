Obata is new Toyota Malaysia deputy chairman

UMW Toyota Motor recently announced the appointment of Takashi Obata (pix) as its new deputy chairman, effective Feb 1.

Bringing his vast experience and vision for the future of mobility, Obata commits to driving the company to innovate and adapt to CASE (“Connected” cars, “Autonomous” driving, “Shared” and “Electric”) and carbon neutrality.

Obata is equipped with 30 years of experience in Toyota Motor Corporation. As a key member in the company’s product planning in sales and operation planning divisions, he has been in charge of the product planning of various Toyota-brand models for the global market, prior to his new role as deputy chairman.

Cementing his commitment towards achieving mobility for all, Obata said, “Technology is progressively evolving with the increasing necessity and responsibility to adapt to CASE, as well as carbon neutrality. This is a priority that is aggressively being pursued by Toyota globally and has already started in Malaysia with the recent launch of the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid model. I am honoured to have been entrusted this role to navigate the Toyota business here in Malaysia towards this direction alongside UMW Toyota Motor president Mr. Ravindran K.

“I would like to thank my predecessor Akio Takeyama for leaving behind an incredible legacy during his time with UMW Toyota Motor. This role will undoubtedly be a challenging one but I am confident that we will be able to achieve many more milestones in the years to come, especially with the strong support from the Government of Malaysia and all our stakeholders.”