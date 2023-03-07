On-Street Parking Can Now Be Paid With Touch ‘n Go eWallet

USERS of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet can now conveniently pay for on-street parking in more locations that fall under the 19 enabled councils, with total coverage for the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor regions. The Majlis Perbandaran Klang, Majlis Bandaraya Seremban – Nilai, and Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya are the three newly enabled councils.

For on-street parking in both Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the first eWallet in Malaysia to provide comprehensive coverage. By doing this, TNG is dealing with consumer complaints, notably those related to the removal of parking machines.

With the addition of these more councils, there are now a total of 19 councils on the list, including those in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, and Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya. The 19 councils are:

Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur

Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya

Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu

Majlis Perbandaran Kota Bharu: Pasir Tumboh

Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Langat

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam

Majlis Bandaraya Kuala Terengganu

Majlis Daerah Machang

Majlis Perbandaran Sepang

Majlis Perbandaran Kajang

Majlis Perbandaran Kuala Selangor

Majlis Perbandaran Selayang

Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan

Perbadanan Putrajaya

Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya

Majlis Bandaraya Seremban

Majlis Bandaraya Seremban: Nilai (new)

Majlis Perbandaran Klang (new)

Majlis Perbandaran Ampang Jaya (new)

This expansion aims to provide nationwide on-street parking coverage, therefore there is no more skipping payment for parking, and drivers no longer need to search for parking ticket machines or paper tickets.

The Touch ‘n Go eWallet makes it simple and hassle-free to pay for street parking. On the Touch ‘n Go eWallet home screen, merely tap the Parking symbol under “Services”. Choose “Pay For Parking Now” to add the location and your vehicle’s information. Make sure the information is correct before making the required payment.

From July 3 until August 4, 2023, a promotional campaign for Touch ‘n Go eWallet will be active. Users who use the parking feature of their eWallet to pay for parking during the campaign period and spend a minimum of RM0.40 will be eligible for a one-time cashback of up to RM0.50. The cashback promotion is only good for the first 250,000 eligible transactions until it expires when it is used up completely or the campaign is over.

Users will also have the chance to win amazing prizes like a Playstation 5, a Realme phone, or RM100 reload PINs if they make at least five payments during this time period with a minimum spending of RM0.40 each time.