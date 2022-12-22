$!One-Off Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Celebrates collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Zagato

A year ago, as part of the centenary celebrations for the collaboration between Alfa Romeo and Zagato (which began in 1921 with the TIPO G1), the creation of a new model was proposed as a commemorative exercise. The idea was to celebrate the current Alfa Romeo production of Giulia and Stelvio, together with the legendary 6-cylinder engine in its latest GTAm evolution with a 2-door Coupe Zagato body in carbonfibre and a shortened wheelbase. Not surprisingly, the project attracted a lot of interest from collectors and one of them in Germany was the lucky one who got to sign the order form. This customer is a Zagato fan with many Alfa Romeos in his garage including, in addition to a rare 8C Competizione, all the different models of the Alfa Romeo’s recent era. As a fan of Granturismo Zagato models, he drives regularly an Alfa Romeo S.Z. (1990) as well several Aston Martin Zagatos of the latest generation. Certainly, he was just the right person to take ownership of the car.





To add a further touch of exclusivity, the project started from the Giulia Quadrifoglio Manual updated by Zagato in its specifications to the GTAm, to retain the 6-speed mechanical gearbox. As far as design is concerned, the theme was ‘SZ’. This relates to the 100th anniversary of Alfa Romeo’s foundation (2010) when Zagato chose the ‘TZ’ theme, creating the TZ3 Corsa with 8C engine followed by the TZ3 Stradale based on the Chrysler Viper. It was immediately named by the international press as the first ‘American Alfa Romeo’. The design of the prototype Giulia SWB (short wheelbase) Corsa, is, therefore, a natural evolution of the Alfa Romeo SZ models starting with the Codatronca version, born in 1961, and which dominated its GT Class in 1962 and 1963 up to the more recent S.Z. whose front end inspired the front treatment of the very recent Tonale. Unlike the S.Z. of 1990, based on the Alfa Romeo 75 Evoluzione, which did not have a shortened wheelbase, this new prototype is named ‘SWB’ because it was developed in-house by Zagato from the Giorgio modular floorplan of the Giulia and Stelvio. This optimizes its overhangs and wheelbase, in keeping with Zagato’s sporting tradition.