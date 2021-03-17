Only deal with authorised sales advisors to avoid scams – Perodua

PERODUA urges both existing and potential customers to only deal with its authorised sales advisors to avoid being deceived by apparent scams that have surfaced after the Ativa’s launch on March 3.

“We have discovered at least two fraudulent rebate offers online for the newly-launched Perodua Ativa, which is not our practice,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said, adding that the promotions did not originate from Perodua or any of its outlets nationwide.

According to Zainal, some scammers have posed as Perodua sales advisors before and lured potential victims into placing their new car purchase deposits into personal bank accounts.

To safeguard both existing and potential Perodua customers, below is a quick “Do’s and Don’ts” guide when purchasing a new Perodua:

Do’s

- Contact or visit Perodua’s authorised sales or service centres to learn more about its products and services or visit www.perodua.com.my or any of Perodua’s official social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

- Visit www.perodua.com.my for the accurate and up-to-date list of Perodua’s nationwide sales and service outlets and their contact details.

- Contact Perodua’s Customer Experience Centre at 1-800-88-6600 during office hours or send Perodua an enquiry at https://www.perodua.com.my/contact-us.html, if anyone claiming to be a Perodua sales or service representative is asking you to make payments into a personal bank account.

Don’ts

- Don’t react immediately to offers, whether online or in print, without confirming its details with Perodua’s authorised sales or service advisors or Perodua’s official online platforms – www.perodua.com.my, official Facebook and Instagram pages.

- Don’t give away your personal details such as bank account numbers, home address and IC number without making sure that the person you are speaking with is an authorised Perodua personnel.

- Don’t make any payments, including deposits and booking fees, into personal bank accounts. All payments must be made to company accounts only.