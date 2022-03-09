$!Only-for-Malaysia 135LC FI launched

The SE variant is equipped with first-in-industry ‘Yamaha Premium Basket’!

The 135LC FI Standard variants are available in (from left) Crystal Cyan, Ruby Red and Midnight Star.

HONG Leong Yamaha Motor on Tuesday launched the most powerful 135cc auto clutch moped exclusive to Malaysia – the new Yamaha 135LC FI.

The 135LC FI Standard variant in Crystal Cyan.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad group managing director Datuk Dr Jim Khor said the new model is sure to go beyond satisfying the needs of motorcycle enthusiasts in Malaysia.

“This model has been designed and developed to not only cater to what the majority of Malaysian riders require from a motorcycle during their daily commute, but also proves to be a powerhouse on the road,” he said, during the launch at the Sepang International Circuit.

Only the Special Edition variant comes with the Yamaha Premium Basket.

The improved 135LC FI runs on an all-new 135cc EU4-compliant auto clutch fuel injection engine, with improved performance for smooth acceleration.

The 135LC FI Special Edition variant in Desert Storm colours and it also comes with the Yamaha Premium Basket.

Riders can also enjoy better riding pleasure and a smoother ride on a redesigned body frame that is lighter with improved aerodynamics.

The 135LC FI Standard variant in Crystal Cyan.

As an improvement on safety, this model is now equipped with rear disc brake with a newly-designed swingarm for much-better braking power.

Sporting a new LED headlamp, pilot lights and LED taillamp, the 135LC FI now looks more ruggedly stylish.

The model now also comes with a new digital speedometer that delivers more information compared to its predecessor, while featuring a larger, 4.6-litre fuel tank to allow riders to have increased riding mileage on each full tank.

The new 135LC FI is available four colours – Ruby Red, Crystal Cyan and Midnight Star for the Standard variants and Desert Storm for the Special Edition variant, which is equipped with the Yamaha Premium Basket.

The specially-designed basket, exclusively developed for Malaysian riders, consists of an open-and-close section to protect personal items from being exposed to the elements, in addition to having a USB charger outlet to charge up electronic devices.