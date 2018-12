THE local media welcomed the latest entrant into the Malaysian automotive industry – Ottimo Technologies Sdn Bhd – last Thursday, where the Kedah-based motorcycle company also introduced its first model, the “Viz110” moped.

Speaking at the introduction-cum-launch event held at a resort on Gunung Jerai in Gurun, Kedah, Ottimo Technologies managing director Daniel Lim said the demand for economical, trendy daily commuter moped is still strong although the higher capacity moped segment has seen some significant growth of late.

“We strive to give users a value-for-money commuter moped with up-to-date Euro 3 emissions compliant 110 cc 4 stroke engine, low fuel consumption figures combined with an attractive, fresh and trendy outlook and user-friendly features”, he said, referring to the Viz110, the company’s first “casual sport commuter”.

The stylishly-designed Viz110 is powered by a single cylinder, single overhead camshaft, air cooled, 107cc, four-stroke engine capable of achieving 6.7hp at 8,000rpm and 6.9Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, assisted by the familiar four-speed transmission with the Rotary Gear System.

With its 3.6-litre petrol tank, the moped is capable of traveling up to 185 kilometres and is certified as an Energy Efficient Vehicle.

Other outstanding features include a built-in “bold” LED light guide on the front turn signal lights, built-in USB charger, clear and precise speedometer, and ECE-compliant lighting systems.

The Viz110 also comes standard with electric starter and alloy rims coupled with a front disc brake and rear drum brake providing efficient braking in all situations.

Ottimo Technologies, based in Sungai Petani itself, targets to sell 300 units of Viz110 a month during its first year of operation by initially focusing on the northern region to ensure customers get the best user experience through targeted and concentrated after sales-service, spare parts availability and frequent scheduled direct to customer marketing event.

“With a strong team that has more than 20 years of experience in the design, manufacturing, after-sales and marketing of motorcycles, we are sure that we can offer products and services that will add value to the daily lives of our users,” said Ottimo Motorcycles CEO Chong Kian Boon.

“We plan to introduce more products in the future with a timely and structured approach to gradually increase our portfolio in order to widen our customer base and market penetration.”



The Viz110 comes with “Syinta Red” and “Syantik Blue” in two-tone concept.

In ensuring that Ottimo customers get the best after sales service, apart from having a manufacturing plant and spare parts centre in Gurun, Kedah, the company will also be opening a 3S centre in Sungai Petani in February next year.