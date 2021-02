VOLKSWAGEN dealerships nationwide will be hosting a virtual Open House on Feb 20-21, from 11am to 5pm, with sales and aftersales offers to celebrate the Year of the Metal Ox.

Throughout the weekend celebrations, tune into the social media channels of Volkswagen dealerships to catch detailed introduction and walkthroughs of various models and aftersales specials.

Viewers can send in their questions to interact with Sales Consultants and Service Advisors via Facebook Live from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Those looking to purchase a Volkswagen will enjoy ang pao rebates of RM1,000 on selected models, free additional one-year insurance or RM5,500 savings on top of exclusive online deals when they place their booking via the Volkswagen eShowroom.

The weekend highlights include the Passat Elegance and R-Line and the Tiguan Allspace Highline.

The Passat Elegance and its sportier sibling, the Passat R-Line comes with a 2.0TSI turbocharged engine paired with a seven-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) that produces an output of 187.4hp and 320Nm of torque.

Additionally, the Passat R-Line also comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), with up to 15 selectable increments for a truly dynamic driving experience.

The Passat Elegance is priced at RM181,856 while the Passat R-Line is RM203,411 with the sales tax exemption and is available with up to RM10,000 in savings.

The perfect family SUV, the Tiguan Allspace Highline is highly fuel-efficient, thanks to its 1.4TSI turbocharged direct injection engine with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to give an impressive output of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm.

Its longer wheelbase provides versatility with multiple seat configurations with a massive boot space of 1,775 litres that is the best in its segment.

The Tiguan Allspace Highline is priced at RM164,430 with the sales tax exemption and with up to RM8,000 savings on 2020 models.

Volkswagen owners can also enjoy the latest deals under the CNY Aftersales Service Campaign with great promotions on parts replacements and genuine engine oil, as listed below (partsm offers and additionals):

- Brake disc (per disc): RM30 off and RM20 GrabFood voucher.

- Brake pads (per set): RM30 off and RM20 GrabFood voucher.

- Air-conditioner filter (per piece): RM20 off and RM10 GrabFood voucher.

- Fuel additive (per bottle): RM20 off and RM10 GrabFood voucher.

- Genuine engine oil: 20% off.

A list of additional offerings for the benefit of owners include complimentary “5 Star Service Check”, up to 20% discount on batteries and tyres. Service appointments can be made online here.