PETRON Malaysia, together with The Walt Disney Company Malaysia, hosted a special premiere of the highly anticipated film Avengers: Endgame, last Wednesday.

The movie’s screening was held simultaneously at MBO Cinemas in Starling Mall, Damansara Uptown Petaling Jaya; MBO Imago Mall Kota Kinabalu and MBO Spring Mall Kuching, attended by over 1,400 delighted guests that included Petron Miles business partners, customers, celebrities, media and employees.

The screenings marked the biggest movie screening ever held by Petron Malaysia to date.

“We are delighted to treat our customers and partners to a special Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame premiere. Events such as this are part of the fuel happy experience that sets us apart. We hope that everyone enjoyed this exclusive event,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy.

Since the collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Malaysia in 2016, Petron has screened five Marvel Studios’ movies, including Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel, hosting more than 5,000 guests so far.

Avengers: Endgame marks “Phase Three” of the collaboration that has brought many happy and memorable experiences, especially for Petron customers who are avid Marvel fans.

Choong said: “We are looking forward to many more exciting offerings for our customers through our collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Malaysia.

“The collaboration has provided much delight to many of our customers over the last three years, and we hope to continue doing this in future.”

In conjunction with the Avengers: Endgame movie, Petron is selling special premium merchandise at 640 participating Petron service stations.

These include limited edition Avengers: Endgame shirts in black and grey (RM40 or 3,500 PMiles points), clutch bags in large (RM45 or 4,000 PMiles points) and medium (RM40 or 3,500 PMiles points) and five individually designed anti-slip mats (RM9 each or 750 PMiles points).

For every purchase of a pack of Petron Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic or Petron Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend engine oil, customers will receive a complimentary 23-inch limited edition Avengers: Endgame umbrella.

All items are on sale while stocks last.