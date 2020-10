VOLKSWAGEN Passengers Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the new Passat R-Line. The sportier big brother of the Passat Elegance, the new Passat R-Line is priced at RM203,411.18 (without sales tax) and is assembled at the Volkswagen plant in Pekan, Pahang. Taking its inspiration from the Volkswagen R models, the R-Line range was created for drivers to express their individuality and make a sporty statement, while still providing great value. The Passat R-Line completes the current Volkswagen R-Line range in Malaysia.

The dynamic saloon is decked with special performance interior and exterior trims that enhance its overall appearance. This includes new R-Line front and rear bumpers, side R-Line badge, chrome trims and 19-inch Verona alloy wheels. As for the interior, the R-Line trim is evident on the Nappa carbon-style black leather seats, steering wheel and aluminium sports pedals and black roof headliner. Driving experience is enhanced with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and Driving Mode Selection that allows for the driver to customise and select up to 15 driving style preferences.

As with all Volkswagen models, convenience and comfort go hand-in-hand and features such as a personalised Digital Cockpit, wireless App-Connect Apple Car Play provide instant connectivity for the driver. Front seats are 14-way ErgoComfort seats in Nappa carbon-style black leather, while the driver seat also comes with massage and memory function.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter (pix) said that the Passat has always mirrored the course of technological progress at Volkswagen and till today, continues to set the standards in the saloon segment in terms of technology and quality. “Pairing the Passat with the R-Line heritage is a winning combination for us. The new Passat R-Line will appeal to those who demand a certain level of aesthetics and driving satisfaction. If you appreciate the finer things in life and are a firm believer in expressing your own individuality, you’re going to want a ride that stands out from the sea of cars on the road. This is your car.”