$!Pay for your snacks with ‘KM’ at Shell

TO further excite the much-anticipated balik kampung trips and Hari Raya drives, Shell is rewarding Malaysians the chance to refuel and enjoy their favourite snacks on-the-go with the “Ekstra KM Belanja” campaign.

The campaign is the first that enables customers to use their kilometres (KM) with Shell fuels as a currency to buy items at any Shell Select, deli2go or Shell Lubricants store.

Customers will be rewarded with more KM, the more they fuel at Shell’s outlets. As an added bonus, 40 lucky customers will be rewarded with one year worth of free fuel from Shell.

“We imagine many would be travelling back to their hometowns after missing out from celebrating with their families and relatives for the past two years. Shell will continue to accompany Malaysians wherever they choose to travel this Hari Raya season, giving them extra value on their journey. Now our customers ‘Ekstra KM’ can be used to purchase their travelling necessities when on the road, adding on that extra joy to their holiday journey. Wishing everyone a safe journey this coming holidays, Selamat Hari Raya!” said Shell’s Mobility for Malaysia and Singapore general manager Seow Lee Ming.