Perfect solution for city distribution

COMMERCIAL vehicles from China have been around for some time although their presence has not been so noticeable as they have sold in small volumes and in areas outside the usual business centres.

Now it seems that is changing, perhaps inspired by Geely being a dominant player through Proton.

Angka-Tan Motor Sdn Bhd (ATM), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings and member of Tan Chong Group, is one of the companies that is now focusing on products from China and among the brands it represents is Foton.

Headquartered in Beijing, the Foton Motor Group was established in 1996 and produces commercial vehicles as well as construction machinery. Its cumulative production and sales volume since 1996 is more than 10 million vehicles worldwide.

As sole distributor of Foton Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and the Auman series, ATM aims to make deeper inroads into the commercial vehicle segment.

It is now introducing the Aumark S City Flyer 4-Wheeler BJ1065 light-duty truck which can cater to the logistics industry in the country. This new model joins the Aumark S Super Truck 6-wheeler which was launched in Malaysia in December 2020.

The Aumark S City Flyer is said to offer fleet owners high productivity and efficiency in their business operations. The model is available in two versions – the VDJD4 and VDJD6 – with wheelbases of 2800mm and 3360mm, respectively.

Power comes from a 2.8-litre Euro-3 turbodiesel engine. The engine is one of the latest generation powertrains from Cummins and produces 129 bhp/310 Nm for speed and agility. Matched to the engine is a 5-speed manual transmission by ZF.

With its aluminium alloy casing and optimised gear ratios, it has high transmission efficiency and low fuel consumption, The optimised turbinate gear design also effectively reduces noise, which will have a positive effect on the driver.

The City Flyer has a light but tough bodywork with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 5.6 tonnes. This is a top feature in the 4-wheeler category and is ideal for inner-city and intra-city trips, allowing operators to carry more payload per trip.

The cabin has been designed to give the driver and co-driver more comfort and reduce fatigue during long driving journeys, improving safety.

The seats are enhanced with an extended foaming life and wear-resistant fabric. There’s also a platform water cupholder and overhead file cabinet.

“As inflationary factors creep in, eg fuel price increases, we are seeing increasing demand from business owners looking out for vehicles that are able to deliver efficiency, productivity and uptime,” said Tan Keng Meng, CEO of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd.

“The all-new Foton Aumark S City Flyer 4-Wheeler BJ1065 series meet these criteria and is able to help them swiftly achieve their business objectives.”

All Foton commercial vehicles in Malaysia come with Foton Total Care. The Aumark S City Flyer 4-Wheeler D4 is priced from RM93,900 and the D6 from RM95,900 for Peninsular Malaysia. A 5-year/200,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty is provided with each new unit.