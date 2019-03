PERODUA is aiming for its new seven-seater SUV, the Aruz, to top the SUV sales charts in East Malaysia, a predominantly SUV-driven market.

“Perodua is targeting to expand further its East Malaysian market share from 40% currently, and the new Perodua Aruz will spearhead that expansion in this SUV-popular region,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Yesterday, at Perodua’s Kuching 1 Branch, Zainal Abidin flagged off the Perodua Aruz TransBorneo Convoy, in which six Aruz will be travelling from Kuching to Tawau, covering approximately 1,500km until March 22.

Along the way, the convoy will be calling at major cities including Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu, Ranau and Sandakan to engage with local communities and councils, allowing them to get up close to and experience the new Perodua SUV.

“I am pleased to announce that since the Perodua Aruz’s launch in January, over 4,000 units have found homes out of over 14,000 bookings nationwide to date,” Zainal Abidin said.

“This favourable reception by the Malaysian public both humbles and encourages us to work harder to improve our delivery times and serve you better.”

He added that the Aruz’s 220mm ground clearance gives it great all-round visibility and the ability to traverse semi-rough terrain and small floods with ease.

Its body-on-frame construction also makes it durable and capable of handling loads.

The seven seats can be adjusted in many ways to suit owners’ lifestyles, and thanks to six airbags and Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) being standard across the range, plus Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 on the AV variant, the Aruz has a maximum five-star Asean NCAP safety rating.

Worries about great distances between petrol stations are put to rest, as the Aruz is a government-certified Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) with the best fuel economy in its class.

“All these make the Perodua Aruz very well-suited to East Malaysia, where the nation’s best-value SUV is priced at RM74,900 for the X variant and RM79,900 for the AV variant,” said Zainal Abidin.