Perodua Aruz, ‘Malaysia’s best-value SUV’, launched

PERODUA officially launched its latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Aruz, which has already received 2,200 bookings since order-taking began on Jan 3.
“As a ‘People First’ company, Perodua has always been about making advanced technology and the latest trends in the automotive world accessible to as many Malaysians as possible,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
“SUVs are enjoying a big rise globally. Buyers like their versatility, comfort, high driving position, good visibility and increased space while still maintaining a compact footprint. Above all, their appearance projects an active, adventurous and aspirational lifestyle that many desire.
“With the Perodua Aruz, many more Malaysians can now enjoy the benefits of an SUV, plus advanced features typically found only in pricier vehicles. This makes it among the best-value SUVs on sale today, with space, safety and efficiency elevated.”
The seven-seater SUV was launched this evening by the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking and witnessed by the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa.
Two variants of the Perodua Aruz are offered, namely the 1.5 X and 1.5 Advance, which are respectively priced at RM72,900 and RM77,900 (on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia), making it among the most competitively-priced SUVs in the Malaysian market.
The Aruz comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), and five exterior colours – Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and a new Amazon Green.
“The Perodua Aruz heralds a new direction for us – upwards. Our entry into the SUV segment elevates us into new territory where we will be taking our customer satisfaction efforts to the next level to satisfy the needs and wants of a more discerning customer base,” Zainal said.
With 95% of its components locally-sourced, the Aruz is Perodua’s fourth Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV), touting a class-leading fuel economy of 15.6km per litre.
“The Perodua Aruz is expected to complement our existing product line-up and based on our value proposition, we expect sales of this new model to average 2,500 units monthly or 31,200 units by end-2019,” said Zainal.
The SUV’s standard safety features include VSC, ISOFIX and six airbags, plus an upgraded Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite with pedestrian detection and increased operational speeds on the Advance variant.
The Aruz has also been awarded a five-star Asean NCAP safety rating by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research.
Perodua welcomes the public to visit its authorised sales outlets and speak with its authorised sales advisors to learn more about the Aruz and its other models.
As an added bonus, from Jan 9 onwards, all customers who purchase Perodua Total Protect Plus motor insurance will not only enjoy free Perodua Auto Assist benefits but also free unlimited unnamed drivers, flood allowance up to RM1,000 and Personal Accident coverage up to RM10,000.