Perodua Aruz, ‘Malaysia’s best-value SUV’, launched

PERODUA officially launched its latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Aruz, which has already received 2,200 bookings since order-taking began on Jan 3.

“As a ‘People First’ company, Perodua has always been about making advanced technology and the latest trends in the automotive world accessible to as many Malaysians as possible,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“SUVs are enjoying a big rise globally. Buyers like their versatility, comfort, high driving position, good visibility and increased space while still maintaining a compact footprint. Above all, their appearance projects an active, adventurous and aspirational lifestyle that many desire.

“With the Perodua Aruz, many more Malaysians can now enjoy the benefits of an SUV, plus advanced features typically found only in pricier vehicles. This makes it among the best-value SUVs on sale today, with space, safety and efficiency elevated.”

The seven-seater SUV was launched this evening by the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Darell Leiking and witnessed by the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa.

Two variants of the Perodua Aruz are offered, namely the 1.5 X and 1.5 Advance, which are respectively priced at RM72,900 and RM77,900 (on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia), making it among the most competitively-priced SUVs in the Malaysian market.

The Aruz comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), and five exterior colours – Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and a new Amazon Green.