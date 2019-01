PERODUA’S much-awaited seven-seater SUV is now open for booking with prices* of between RM72,200 and RM77,200.

*Estimated prices, on-the-road, without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The Perodua Aruz is our fourth transformation model, setting new standards for us in quality, space, fuel efficiency and safety – the latter bolstered by a five-star Asean NCAP safety rating,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“With these qualities and more, the Perodua Aruz is among the best-value SUVs in Malaysia.” He added that the SUV comes with a five-year/150,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

“The Perodua Aruz is expected to complement our existing product line-up and based on our value proposition, we expect sales of this new model to average 2,500 units monthly or 31,200 units by end-2019.”

Two variants of the Aruz are offered, namely the 1.5 X and 1.5 Advance, with five colours available – Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and a new Amazon Green.

Contributing to the Aruz’s five-star Asean NCAP safety rating are Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Isofix seats and six airbags, which are all standard across the range.

Furthermore, the Advance variant debuts an upgraded version of the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) active safety suite, called ASA 2.0.

ASA 2.0 adds pedestrian detection (up to 50km/h) to the safety suite and increases the operational speeds of Pre-Collision Warning to 100km/h and Pre-Collision Braking to 80km/h. The safety suite continues to incorporate Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

ASA is a driver assistance system that helps to reduce the risk of collisions and is by no means a substitute for safe driving. Always be alert and cautious behind the wheel.