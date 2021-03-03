Perodua ‘Ativa’ SUV launched

THE Perodua Ativa, the first model under the Perodua Smart Build blueprint, was officially launched today, ranging from RM61,500 to RM72,000, on-the-road before insurance in Peninsular Malaysia. That price range stays until the government’s sales tax exemption expires on June 30.

The Ativa was officially unveiled by Perodua chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin via a digital premiere that began at 8pm. Perodua says Ativa – Portuguese for “active”, is the “perfect companion for the urban, active lifestyles most of us live today”.

The Ativa is Perodua’s first turbocharged vehicle, its first to use a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and its first to satisfy Autonomous Driving Level 2 standards, besides being the most affordable vehicle in Malaysia to do so. These technologies contribute to a class-leading rated fuel efficiency of 18.9 km/litre, making it Perodua’s fifth Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV).

Debuting on the Ativa is Advanced Safety Assist (ASA*) 3.0, which is standard across the range for the first time. ASA 3.0 works at higher speeds (up to 120km/h for vehicles, up to 60km/h for pedestrians) versus the current ASA 2.0, and can now detect two-wheeled vehicles as well as function at night. Also on all variants are six airbags, automatic LED headlamps with auto high beam, plus lane departure warning and prevention. H and AV variants get adaptive driving beam, a seven-inch TFT multi-info display and a nine-inch touch-screen infotainment system with voice recognition, while the top AV exclusively gets lane keep control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control systems.

“The Perodua Ativa’s competitive pricing was made possible by its 95% localisation rate – the highest initial local content rate for any Perodua model. Even the engine and transmission are locally manufactured,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said. Perodua has so far received about 5,000 bookings for the Ativa since booking was opened on Feb 19. Deliveries will begin tomorrow and Perodua aims to deliver an average of 3,000 units a month.

Zainal said that the Ativa is the result of the first truly smart partnership between Perodua and its technical and technology partner Daihatsu. “The Perodua Ativa was developed on a global platform as Perodua and Daihatsu pooled resources to offer the most competitive model we can produce,” he said, adding that the Ativa’s introduction is significant as it brings Perodua’s collaboration with Daihatsu to a new level and allows Perodua and its suppliers to commonise components and processes for maximum cost efficiency.

“This was all done without sacrificing our unique Malaysian design, features and tastes,” he added. “Our involvement with the Ativa began from the drawing board – 54 of our designers and engineers worked with Daihatsu on this model since 2018. “This close collaboration allowed us to include the Malaysian automotive ecosystem in the development of this model, and the suppliers rose to the challenge and were able to reduce their costs.”

The Ativa variants, colours and final prices (on-the-road before insurance for Peninsular Malaysia) are: - X: Glittering Silver/Granite Grey/Cobalt Blue (metallic colours), RM61,500 - H: Glittering Silver/Granite Grey/Cobalt Blue (metallic colours), RM66,100 - H: Pearl Diamond White/Pearl Delima Red (special metallic colours), RM66,600 - AV: Glittering Silver/Granite Grey (metallic colours), RM71,200 - AV: Pearl Diamond White/Pearl Delima Red (special metallic colours), RM71,700 - AV: Pearl Diamond White/Pearl Delima Red (two-tone special metallic colours), RM72,000 *Perodua reminds us all that ASA is a driver assistance system that helps to reduce the risk of collisions and is by no means a substitute for safe driving. “Always be alert and cautious behind the wheel.” **All the images shown here are of the AV variant.