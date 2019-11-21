$!Perodua Axia Style makes Sri Lankan debut

THE Perodua Axia Style made its Sri Lankan debut at the Seylan Colombo Motor Show recently.

At the show, local Perodua distributor Unimo Enterprises collected collecting bookings for the Axia Style, ahead of deliveries expected to begin early next year.

The crossover-inspired variant of the 2019 Axia range that was launched in Malaysia in September is priced at Rs3.895 million (about RM89,000) in the island nation.

“As Sri Lanka is the Perodua brand’s biggest overseas market and one that has always been accepting of the Axia, with some 3,000 units sold since 2015, it is fitting as the new Perodua Axia Style’s first export destination,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

Unimo Enterprises CEO and executive director Mahesh Gunathilake said: “SUVs and crossovers are enjoying a big rise globally and we foresee the same trend taking hold in Sri Lanka.

“The new Perodua Axia Style offers the active and trendy looks of a crossover in a compact, fuel-efficient, dependable and value-for-money package that we believe will strike a chord with Sri Lankans.”

Unimo Enterprises has sold nearly 16,000 Perodua cars since 1997. Its current line-up comprises the Axia and the Bezza – the latter is Sri Lanka’s best-selling new sub-1.0 litre saloon.