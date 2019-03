PERODUA has contributed three Bezzas to the Selangor Police Contingent (IPK Selangor) for use as patrol cars, as part of the company “service to the public and country”.

The Bezzas have been outfitted with police equipment including radios and beacons, and will see duty at IPK Selangor, the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK Bukit Aman) and Hulu Selangor District Police (IPD Hulu Selangor).

“For the 26 years, Perodua has made Selangor our home, we have been able to operate effectively and without distress due to the commendable efforts by the Royal Malaysian Police, particularly IPK Selangor, to maintain public safety, peace and harmony,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“We hope our humble contribution can be accepted by the police as a token of gratitude for their resolute steadfastness, fairness, dedication and courage. We salute you.”

A handover ceremony was held at the IPK Selangor in Shah Alam on Tuesday, where Zainal Abidin presented the keys to Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

Also present were IPK Selangor crime prevention and community safety head Senior Assistant Commissioner Datuk Kumaran Karuppannan, Bukit Aman support resource coordination chief assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Tuan Sukardi Tulus, and Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin.

“The Perodua Bezza makes an ideal patrol car as it is dependable, durable, easy to drive and cost-efficient in terms of servicing as well as fuel economy,” said Zainal Abidin.

“Its compactness makes it easy to manoeuvre around tight spaces, and despite its compact size, it is commodious and comfortable inside.

“Factor in the largest vehicle service network in the country and I am confident the police will find the Perodua Bezza an effective and valuable companion in their community policing duties.”