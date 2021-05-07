Perodua child ‘Care Seat’ introduced

PERODUA has introduced its Care Seat (pix), a new child seat suitable for both infants and toddlers, giving Malaysian parents greater versatility, practicality and value.

Priced at RM680 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM695 in East Malaysia, the Perodua Care Seat is suitable for children of all ages up to 12 (or weighing up to 36kg), replacing Perodua’s previous GearUp Infant and Toddler seats, which respectively cost RM785 and RM975 (Peninsular Malaysia prices).

“The Perodua Care Seat forms part of our continuous drive for higher road safety as a caring, People First company, in line with the government’s aspirations,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“It bears repeating that all children should be properly secured in child seats in moving vehicles for their safety. In encouraging this, Perodua is bringing out a product that is durable, adaptable, comfortable, affordable and meets safety standards.”

The Isofix-enabled Perodua Care Seat complies with ECE R44/04 standards. It can be rotated to face forwards or backwards and features six recline angles as well as a harness that self-adjusts according to headrest position.

“The Perodua Care Seat is more cost-effective as the same seat can be used for the child throughout, without needing to change from an infant to a toddler seat as the child gets older,” said Zainal.

“Perodua will continue to spread awareness, educate and advocate the use of child seats amongst our customers. We hope the use of child seats in Malaysia will become commonplace one day – this would go a long way in reducing road injuries and fatalities, especially of our precious young ones,” he added.

Available in grey or blue, the Perodua Care Seat comes with a one-year warranty – double the warranty period of the outgoing GearUp Infant and Toddler seats – and can be factored into the hire purchase of new Perodua vehicles.

The Perodua Care Seat is on sale now at all authorised Perodua outlets nationwide.