Perodua Continues To Contribute To Public Hospitals

PERODUA recently contributed RM151,000 to two public hospitals as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiative in further enhance the public healthcare system. The contribution (in the form of goods and equipment) was presented by JH Rozman Jaafar, Chief Operating Officer of Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd, to the respective hospital managements.

Perodua contributed items including diagnostic equipment, rehabilitation equipment, patient care equipment, dialysis machine and even hampers for the patients as well as frontliners at Hospital Kuala Kubu Bharu and Hospital Selayang.

Commenting on the contributions, Perodua’s President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said: “Our intention is to assist institutions that give the greatest benefit to all Malaysians, such as government hospitals which are available to all.”

“We believe that in order to make a difference, we need to be consistent in our efforts, we are proud to assist those who work tirelessly in serving the nation. We will continue to work with such bodies in the future as we believe that this is the best way for us to give back to the support that has been shown to us,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said.

To date, Perodua has contributed medical and health equipment to public hospitals all over the country. These include the Sarawak General Hospital, Selayang hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Sabah Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Likas, Shah Alam Hospital, Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital, Ampang Hospital, Putrajaya Hospital and several community clinics in the Hulu Selangor district.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Perodua was quick to support key public institutions nationwide in various ways in fighting the pandemic. It made major contributions in cash and supplies, distributing thousands of face shields for protection of the public, especially schoolchildren. The face shields were manufactured by an associate of the Malaysian carmaker.