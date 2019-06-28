Perodua debuts in the Seychelles with Axia

PERODUA has officially launched the Axia in the Seychelles, marking the brand’s debut in the country, a popular tourist destination consisting of a cluster of islands off the African continent.

Launched last night at the Eden Bleu Hotel, the Perodua Axia is offered in E MT, G AT, SE and AV variants at promotional prices of 235,000 (*RM71,500), 265,000 (*RM80,600), 275,000 (*RM83,700) and 290,000 (*RM88,300) Seychellois Rupees respectively.

All variants are powered by a 1.0-litre 1KR-VE engine with intelligent variable valve timing that is connected to a five-speed manual transmission on the E MT variant and a four-speed electronically-controlled automatic transmission on the other three variants.

“We are excited about exporting our first batch of cars to the Seychelles as it signifies a new beginning for us,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin.

“The Seychelles offers a good opportunity for us to expose our brand to people of various nationalities who travel to the island nation for their holidays. We believe that this will give us greater prospects for future markets.”

Perodua has appointed SF Hybrid Motors Pty Ltd as the official Perodua distributor for the Seychelles, handling sales as well as after-sales.