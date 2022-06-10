$!Perodua Delivers More Vehicles As Supply Issues Diminish

PERODUA’S deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 increased as the automotive supply chain continues to improve and more vehicles can be completed. The Malaysian carmaker delivered a total of 69,011 units nationwide, an increase of 5% compared to the volume for the second quarter of the year.

Commenting on the improvement, Perodua’s President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said: “The increase in registration in this quarter shows that most of the major issues within the automotive supply chain have normalised. It is now time to further improve on production as we need to reduce the waiting period for our valued customers.,”

On a quarter-to-quarter comparison, vehicle registration jumped by 216.5%. However, this big difference was due to the fact that a lockdown was imposed between June and mid-August last year on nearly all economic activities in the country to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases. Between July and September 2021, Perodua only sold 21,803 units.

On a year-to-date comparison, sales rose by 64.9% to 196,354 units from January to September 2022, compared with 119,093 units sold over the same period last year.