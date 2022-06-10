$!Perodua Delivers More Vehicles As Supply Issues Diminish

PERODUA’S deliveries in the third quarter of 2022 increased as the automotive supply chain continues to improve and more vehicles can be completed. The Malaysian carmaker delivered a total of 69,011 units nationwide, an increase of 5% compared to the volume for the second quarter of the year.
Commenting on the improvement, Perodua’s President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said: “The increase in registration in this quarter shows that most of the major issues within the automotive supply chain have normalised. It is now time to further improve on production as we need to reduce the waiting period for our valued customers.,”
On a quarter-to-quarter comparison, vehicle registration jumped by 216.5%. However, this big difference was due to the fact that a lockdown was imposed between June and mid-August last year on nearly all economic activities in the country to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases. Between July and September 2021, Perodua only sold 21,803 units.
On a year-to-date comparison, sales rose by 64.9% to 196,354 units from January to September 2022, compared with 119,093 units sold over the same period last year.
Looking at the month-on-month comparison, registration of Perodua vehicles diminished slightly by 5.43% to 24,626 units. This is said to be part of the company’s vehicle registration maximisation plan in the fourth quarter of this year.
“For now, we are focused on increasing our momentum into the fourth quarter of this year as well as maximising production in the first quarter of next year to ensure all our customers who booked their Perodua vehicles during the sales tax exemption period will receive their car on or before March 31, 2023,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said.
That is the deadline set by the Finance Ministry for allowing the exemption in view of the production issues that had been faced by the industry. This delayed deliveries through no fault of customers and therefore they will be entitled to the exemption.
As of June 30, 2022 (the final date of the sales tax exemption), the number of outstanding bookings eligible for the exemption was above 200,000 orders.
Perodua also achieved its highest monthly production so far this year of 29,077 units in September, while year-to-date (January to September 2022) numbers stood at 206,837 units.
