PERODUA sold nearly 37,400 vehicles in January and last month – 7.3% up from 34,800 vehicles sold in the same months last year – on the back of sustained strong demand for nearly all of its models.

“The heightened sales performance is a result of our efforts to further improve our delivery times,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin (pix).

In the first two months of the year, Perodua sold around 15,000 Myvis, 10,100 Axias, 5,900 Bezzas, 3,600 Aruz and 2,700 Alzas, while in terms of production, 36,500 vehicles rolled out – almost 6.2% more than 34,375 in the same period last year.

“While we defer to the Malaysian Automotive Association’s numbers, we estimate our year-to-date market share to stand at 41%.

“Meanwhile, the Perodua Aruz, our latest seven-seater SUV, continues to rake in orders strongly, with over 13,000 bookings captured since early-January,” added Zahari.