PERODUA is embarking upon a pilot project to extend the operation hours of selected service centres and Body & Paint (B&P) hubs to cater for the needs of its valued customers.

At this initial stage, the pilot project involves 16 service centres and three B&P hubs nationwide, which will operate from 8am to 9pm (in Peninsular Malaysia) and 7.45am to 8.45pm (in East Malaysia), every day except Sundays.

“We know that many of our valued customers’ vehicles are overdue for servicing as our nationwide operations were shut for two months due to the movement control order (MCO),” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“We are therefore extending the operation hours of selected service centres and B&P hubs to meet the high demand and continue giving our valued customers total peace of mind,” he added.

Perodua saw 2.35 million service intakes last year via its 202 service centres nationwide.

“This initiative should ease pent-up demand for Perodua servicing in major regions. We will monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of this pilot project continually; for now, it will run until further notice,” Zainal said.

Customers wanting to service their vehicles are required to secure an appointment slot beforehand with their service centre of choice – walk-ins will still not be accepted at present.

All visitors must undergo temperature checks before entering outlets, register their details and adhere to social distancing markers within the outlets at all times.

Hand sanitisers are placed at key locations, while the outlets themselves are sanitised regularly.

Perodua service centres with extended operation hours (outlet, address and telephone number[s]):

- Perodua Sentral PJ (3S): Lot 11 & 12, Jalan 19/1, Seksyen 19, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. 03-79474600/7958.

- PSSB Subang Jaya: Lot 678, Taman Perindustrian Subang, Jalan Perairan Subang Permai, 47620 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. 03-80246888.

- PSSB Keramat: Lot 9 & 11, Lorong Enggang 31, Taman Keramat, 54200 Selangor. 03-42569470/4253.

- PSSB Glenmarie (3S): No 14 & 16, Jalan Juruhebah U I/50, Temasya Industrial Park, Phase 2, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor. 03-55691913/3984.

- PSSB Balakong (3S): Lot 9257C, Jalan Balakong, 43300 Balakong, Selangor. 03-89626488/6455.

- PSSB Puchong (3S): No 4 Jalan BP 4/4, Bandar Bukit Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor. 03-80612112/6138.

- PSSB Johor Bahru 1 (3S): No 75, Jalan Tampoi, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor. 07-2350920/0926/0920.

- PSSB Johor Bahru 2 (3S): Lot 64280, PTD 111435, Jalan Johor Jaya, Kawasan Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor. 07-3530808/5060/5006.

- PSSB Seremban (3S): Lot 500 & 1123, Batu 2, Jalan Rasah, 70300 Seremban, Negri Sembilan. 06-6331892/1776.

- PSSB Juru (3S): No 1678, Jalan Perusahaan, Highway Auto City North-South, Juru, 13600 Prai, Penang. 04-5011113/1114/1112.

- PSSB Penang: No 132-E, Jalan Patani, 10150 Georgetown, Penang. 04-2822490/2430/2419.

- PSSB Ipoh 1: Lot 23, Tasek Industrial Estate, Jalan Kuala Kangsar, 31400 Ipoh, Perak. 05-5476433/0433.

- PSSB Kota Bharu 1 (3S): Lot 2309, Batu 4, Jalan Kuala Krai, 15150 Kota Bharu, Kelantan. 09-7418201/8202/8203.

- PSSB Kuantan 2: No 23 Jalan IM 3/1, Bandar Indera Mahkota, 25350 Kuantan, Pahang. 09-5721650/1654/1655.

- PSSB Kuching 1 (3S): Lot 5023, Block 16, KLCD Jalan Sherip Masahor, 93350 Kuching, Sarawak. 082-422133/237122.

- PSSB Kota Kinabalu 2: Mile 7, Jalan Putatan, 88300 Penampang, Sabah. 088-769123/124.

Perodua Body & Paint hubs with extended operation hours (outlet, address and telephone numbers):

- PSSB Subang Jaya B&P: Lot 678, Taman Perindustrian Subang, Jalan Perairan Subang Permai, 47620 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. 03-80244888/8023.

- PSSB Balakong B&P: Block B, Lot 9257,38635 & 27616, Jalan Balakong, 43300 Balakong, Selangor. 03-89610854/0897.

- PSSB Kota Bharu B&P: Lot 2309, Bt 4, Jln Kuala Krai, 15150 Kota Bharu, Kelantan. 09-7418201/8202.