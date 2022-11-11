Perodua Has Delivered Over 200,000 Vehicles In 10 Months

THE cumulative sales volume of Perodua crossed the 200,000 mark at the end of last month, reaching a total of 222,203 vehicles delivered nationwide since January. The 10-month volume, when compared to the same period in 2021, was 51.2% higher but it should be remembered that there were lockdowns that limited business activities last year.
“There was a gap in sales between June and August last year due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain COVID-19 cases. Moving forward, we expect the registration momentum to continue upwards until the end of the year,” said Perodua President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
During the month of October 2022, Perodua delivered 25,849 units, 5% more the 24,626 units delivered in September and reflecting the improved production situation. Since last year, the industry has been affected by shortages of parts, especially microprocessors, which has limited vehicle output.
The top 3 Perodua models sold in October were the Bezza (6,768 units), followed by the Myvi (6,130 units) and the Axia (4,989 units).
During the same month, Perodua manufactured 22,974 units, bringing the total number of vehicles produced this year at its two plants to 229,811 units after 10 months. Most of the vehicles are distributed in the Malaysian market although some are exported to neighbouring countries.
Dato’ Sri Zainal said that the higher than expected production and sales performance has impacted the local automotive ecosystem positively, given that on average 95% of Perodua parts are sourced locally. “The high localisation rate has also help shield Perodua from the volatility in the foreign exchange market at the moment. It is our intention to further improve the local automotive supply chain as having such an industry has proven a benefit to both Perodua and consumers,” he added.
“Looking ahead, we plan to further increase our production and sales volume as we try to go beyond our earlier set sales target of 247,800 units for 2022 and, by doing so, will reduce the waiting period for our customers,” Dato’ Sri Zainal said.
To know more about Perodua models and where to get a test-drive, visit www.perodua.com.my.