Perodua Has Delivered Over 200,000 Vehicles In 10 Months

THE cumulative sales volume of Perodua crossed the 200,000 mark at the end of last month, reaching a total of 222,203 vehicles delivered nationwide since January. The 10-month volume, when compared to the same period in 2021, was 51.2% higher but it should be remembered that there were lockdowns that limited business activities last year.

“There was a gap in sales between June and August last year due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain COVID-19 cases. Moving forward, we expect the registration momentum to continue upwards until the end of the year,” said Perodua President & CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

During the month of October 2022, Perodua delivered 25,849 units, 5% more the 24,626 units delivered in September and reflecting the improved production situation. Since last year, the industry has been affected by shortages of parts, especially microprocessors, which has limited vehicle output.