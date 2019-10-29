Perodua invests RM7 million to centralise past model parts production in Tanjung Malim

PERODUA is centralising parts production for its past models with the launch of a new press stamping machine at its supplier IQM Sdn Bhd’s facility IN Tanjung Malim, Perak, today.

The move is one of Perodua’s many initiatives with its suppliers to help expand their business and capabilities, bringing them one step closer to becoming global automotive suppliers.

A RM7 million investment on the machine, including its transportation and installation, was made by Perodua entirely. The 1,600-metric tonne hydraulic press stamping machine will produce body parts such as bonnets, side outer panels, rear quarter panels, fenders, doors and roofs for past Perodua models like the first-generation Myvi, Viva, Kelisa and even the Kancil.

The dies required to make the past model parts have also been moved to IQM. This frees up much-needed space in Perodua’s plants, simplifies the entire operation, reduces lead time and cost, and makes it easier to monitor under one roof. Perodua also assists IQM in terms of skill transfer and training where past model parts production is concerned.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said: “Perodua’s decision to centralise past model parts production at IQM is four-pronged. One, we want to continue supporting owners of our past models with quality, quick and affordable parts through our Body & Paint business, because as long as you own a Perodua vehicle – old or new – we will always be there for you.