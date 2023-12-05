$!Perodua Myvi DRL lights becoming a common target for thieves

A recent posting on Facebook shows the DRL (Daytime Running Lights) from a 2022 facelift Myvi had been stolen. The owner of the vehicle stated that he had parked somewhere in the Setapak area.

DRLs are not intended to light up the area in front of your car. Instead, they increase your car’s visibility to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. Therefore it is a valuable part of a car. However, the DRL on the Myvi seems like it is easily removable.

The photo posted by the owner shows that the exposed wiring was not damaged and that the lights and casing alone were stolen. Without having to change the wiring, the lights alone will set you back around RM290 if bought from Shopee.