$!Perodua narrows Aruz order-delivery gap – 52% of 25,000 bookings fulfilled

PERODUA is narrowing the order-delivery gap for its Aruz seven-seater SUV, with some 13,000, or 52%, of the 25,000 bookings received to date already fulfilled.

“We have managed to increase Perodua Aruz deliveries to an average of 110 units daily from 100 previously,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad (pix, bottom).

“We are continuing to work closely with our suppliers to further shrink the gap between orders and deliveries,”

“The Perodua Aruz has been met with unprecedented demand. We thank all Malaysians for making the nation’s best-value SUV also one of its best-selling SUVs.

“To our valued customers whose new cars we could not deliver in time for Raya, we apologise most sincerely and humbly.

“Perodua is doing all it possibly can to maximise production and deliveries to shorten your wait, and we thank you very much for your understanding, patience and trust,” he added.

Pending the Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) official numbers, Perodua sold 22,943 vehicles by its own count throughout May 2019.

This brings its five-month tally to 105,743 units – an 8.5% jump over the 97,487 units it sold from January through May 2018.

“We also express our gratitude to our capable local component suppliers, who have truly proven their mettle by ramping up their production and quality to meet Malaysians’ ever-increasing demand for Perodua models, all of which have well over 90% local content,” said Zainal Abidin.