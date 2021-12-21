Perodua offers assistance to flood-affected customers

PERODUA is offering assistance, including towing service rebates, discounts on selected spare parts and free inspections for Perodua vehicles, to all Perodua vehicle owners who were affected by floods.

“Our customers are very important to us and this value-added services are provided to help relieve some of the burden our customers have to deal with during this disaster,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“While a few of our service centres are also affected by the floods, our customers are encourage to refer to any of our service outlets throughout Malaysia for assistance.

“We are doing our best to resume our operations (at the affected areas) as quick as possible.”

On the assistance given, Perodua customers can claim towing service up to a maximum of RM100 at the nearest Perodua service outlets with terms and conditions apply.

In addition, Perodua is also offering 20% off on selected spare parts to Perodua owners whose vehicles are damaged due to floods.

“Our genuine spare parts come with a manufacturer's warranty and we ask our customers to not use any imitation parts as this may affect the performance of their vehicles,” said Zainal.

The parts includes all electronics items, engine overhaul gaskets, vehicle seats, door trim and carpet.

Perodua customers, whose vehicles have been damaged by flood are encouraged to call Perodua's toll free customer care line at 1-800-88-5555 for towing assistance (terms and conditions apply).