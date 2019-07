NOT willing to let its Road Safety Programme decelerate with the end of the Hari Raya season, Perodua is collaborating with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to push the road safety envelope for its 8,500-odd staff who commute to and from its headquarters in Sungai Choh.

Perodua today hosted the launch of Perkeso’s National “Safe Driving to Workplace” Campaign 2019, which was also attended by Human Resources Minister M Kula Segaran.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said: “Perodua has executed many initiatives under our long-term Road Safety Programme. After carrying out many staff-wide awareness activities to great effect, we are now ready to progress to the Kiken Yochi stage, where we teach our staff to anticipate potential hazards.”

This morning, before the launch, Perkeso trainers delivered a talk entitled “Vision Zero” to about 150 Perodua staff, including 40 of its trainers, covering topics such as Kiken Yochi, careful driving and the importance of checking the condition of one’s vehicle regularly.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief assistant director Supt Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin also gave a talk on road rules and safety awareness.

“We express our utmost gratitude to Perkeso for imparting useful road safety pointers and knowledge, parts of which will be incorporated into Perodua’s own road safety training syllabus. We aim to cascade this syllabus through all our HQ staff in the span of two years,” said Zainal Abidin.

“Being Malaysia’s biggest carmaker by volume and one of Selangor’s biggest employers, Perodua feels it is its duty to contribute significantly to efforts to reduce work commute accidents. We are totally committed to safety and hope our efforts can serve as an example to the rest of the nation.

“As a People First company, Perodua cares very much for the safety and well-being of its employees, customers and the general public, because we believe safety is everyone’s right.”

Engaging KPDNHEP to curb imitation products, parts

In a move to stifle the growth of imitation products and parts in the market, Perodua last Tuesday took the initiative by hosting an engagement session with enforcement officers from the Malaysian Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), at its Sungai Choh headquarters yesterday.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said: “Perodua is aware of the circulation of non-genuine products and parts that bear Perodua branding in the market, some of which are almost indistinguishable from the originals. These include lubricants, oil filters, shock absorbers and brake pads.

“This is very alarming as they are critical items. Customers may be misled into buying and using such items, which have not been tested by Perodua, on their vehicles.

“Besides voiding warranties, this could greatly jeopardise the safety and running condition of their vehicles.”

On July 1, Perodua together with select service dealers and stockists delivered a comprehensive briefing to some 120 of the ministry’s enforcement officers in attendance, acquainting them with Perodua’s range of products and parts, where they are sold, the logistics flow and how to tell real and fake items apart.

“We hope that the engagement session was informative and insightful, and that it will help them in their duties to identify, pinpoint and put the brakes on counterfeit Perodua products and parts in the market,” said Zahari.

“We urge the public not to be lured by unscrupulous traders selling imitation Perodua items, and to only buy and use genuine products and parts from authorised Perodua stockists or any of our 179 authorised Perodua service centres nationwide.

“Genuine Perodua products and parts are fairly priced and most importantly, they give you total peace-of-mind. As an alternative, we have the ‘ProGanti’ range of parts that’s easier on the wallet but still tested and approved by Perodua.

“We truly care for you and your car. It is part of the Perodua Experience, which is a testament to our dedication and commitment to always exceed your expectations and retain your loyalty,” he added.