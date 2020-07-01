Perodua posts healthy June sales following government sales tax exemption

FOLLOWING the sales tax exemption announced by the government on June 5 to boost car sales amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Perodua has wrapped up June 2020 with an estimated 21,250 cars sold – its highest monthly sales figure so far this year and nearly triple that of last month.

“The government’s sales tax exemption move has had many benefits. Buyers can enjoy reduced vehicle prices – in Perodua’s case, 3%-6% less – until end-2020,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“The sizeable volume increase we’ve had as a result of that allows us to help the supplier and dealer ecosystem in this time of need – we purchased nearly RM500 million worth of local components in June alone.

“To our valued customers, we thank you for your steadfast loyalty, support and patience. Our operations are now at full capacity and maximum overtime. We are working very hard to ensure our customers receive their cars as quickly as possible with no compromise on safety and quality.”

Perodua managed to sell 8,601 cars in March before the movement control order (MCO) came into effect on the 18th day, halting the carmaker’s nationwide operations for two months.

Perodua officially restarted nationwide on May 19, managing to sell 7,886 cars before month-end.

“We have also extended the operation hours of selected service centres and Body & Paint (B&P) hubs nationwide. Customers looking to service their vehicles are invited to secure an appointment with their service centre of choice,” said Zainal.

The carmaker’s year-to-date (YTD) sales total now stands in the region of 74,000 units.

“We are immensely grateful to be able to bounce back with such energy in just under two months since we restarted operations nationwide. Our outlook is positive and we hope this momentum will continue and help the industry grow.

“We reiterate our commitment to the government, as Malaysia’s biggest carmaker by volume, to help the industry and ecosystem wherever we can, including sustaining employment, so that we can all get through this difficult time,” he added.