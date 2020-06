PERODUA closed the month of May with 7,886 cars sold, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) sales total to 52,920 units.

Against an estimated YTD total industry volume of 129,401 units, this nets Perodua a 41% YTD market share.

“The ongoing COVID-19 situation has had a significant impact on car sales in Malaysia over the past two months, but we are thankful that in just three weeks since we restarted operations nationwide, we have managed to come close to the level of our March figures pre-movement control order (MCO),” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Making up the May sales tally were 2,612 Myvis, 2,028 Axias, 1,820 Bezzas, 950 Aruz and 476 Alzas.

Perodua managed to sell 8,601 cars in March before the MCO came into effect on March 18.

“In this age of social distancing and heightened hygienic awareness, the role played by personal transport becomes all the more important. Vehicles are still needed for short, quick trips out for household essentials, and e-hailing drivers have begun using their vehicles to deliver goods instead of just transporting passengers,” said Zainal Abidin.

“Perodua cars are very suitable for such purposes, being compact, affordable, fuel-efficient, dependable, spacious and easy to drive.

“We thank all our valued customers sincerely for their loyalty and support. We will continue working hard to ensure that all your motoring needs and wants are met as soon and as safely as possible. We believe we will be able to fulfil our outstanding as well as new orders in a timely manner.”

Throughout June, Perodua’s “Meaningful Raya” campaign is offering special cash redemptions of up to RM1,300 for the Aruz and selected Myvi variants, while buyers of other models will get a RM300 e-voucher that is redeemable for the purchase of selected parts and accessories at any authorised Perodua service centre.