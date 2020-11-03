Perodua sets new sales record, spent RM600mil on local parts last month

PERODUA recorded its highest-ever monthly sales with 26,852 cars last month, just after setting an all-time monthly sales record of 25,035 units in September.

“In September, we sold more vehicles in a month than in our entire 27-year history and now, we have gone even further,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“This milestone is important to us in many ways; it underscores our commitment towards delivering our vehicles to their rightful owners as fast as possible while at the same time doing our part to rejuvenate the automotive eco-system.

“In October alone, we purchased some RM600 million worth of parts from local suppliers, thus creating an enormous economic multiplier effect on the local auto eco-system, who too, has been impacted by the pandemic we are now facing,” he added.

The automotive eco-system includes direct and indirect sectors, such as automotive component suppliers, authorised dealers, stockists, agencies and contractors. Indirect, yet crucial partners include financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies.

“In terms of production capacity, we are on average at 98% in October 2020 with 26,362 vehicles – which is also our highest-ever monthly production figure – produced at our manufacturing facilities here in Sungai Choh,” Zainal said.

“These achievements were accomplished under the new standard operating procedures (SOP) followed by Perodua and our partners. These include working from home and mandatory testing for those in red zones – on top of the original SOPs introduced in May.

“With the commitment of the suppliers, our authorised dealers were able to sell more vehicles and more importantly, ensure our customers’ happiness as their Perodua vehicles were delivered in the best possible time,” he added.

Perodua sold 8,052 Myvis, 6,738 Axias, 6,895 Bezzas, 3,193 Aruz and 1,974 Alzas in October. The top three models remain Malaysia’s best-selling cars so far this year.

“Our strategy moving forward is to further leverage on our value offerings and quality in both our products and services for the Malaysian public. In terms of vehicle maintenance, rest assured that we have sufficient parts to meet your every need as most of them were made locally,” Zainal said.

“We are working to maintain this sales and production momentum to ensure that deliveries remain high and our customers are satisfied by providing affordability for all our products and services.”

To further reward its customers, Perodua is introducing a cash redemption of up to RM1,500 for the Perodua Aruz (terms and conditions apply) throughout November, on top of the current tax exemption amount.

In addition, Perodua is also offering cash rebates of up to RM2,000 for its pre-owned vehicles until Dec 31.

This offer is only available at the Perodua KL sales outlet located on Jalan Pahang, Kuala Lumpur.