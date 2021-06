PERODUA, which sold 96,281 vehicles in the first five months of this year, maintains its 240,000-unit sales target for the year despite the ongoing pandemic and the semiconductor shortage.

“While Perodua’s year-to-date May sales of 96,281 units is 82% more than the 52,920 units sold in the same period last year, this achievement is distorted as the first Movement Control Order was in place from March to May last year,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

He explained that a fairer comparison would be against 2019, when Perodua sold 105,745 units in the first five months – 8.9% more than it did in the same period this year.

“The impact of the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage can be seen in the 12% sales reduction from April’s 20,399 units to May’s 17,973 units.

“Despite these challenges and barring further uncertainties moving forward, we believe we will be able to meet our 240,000-unit sales target for 2021 as demand remains strong for all of our models.

“We thank the government for extending the sales tax exemption to end-2021, which will bolster our strong demand, encourage economic activity and help sustain the Malaysian automotive ecosystem.

“We understand that the measures taken by the government to contain the pandemic are necessary to ensure the people’s health and safety and we, along with our suppliers and dealers, will cooperate fully with the government to flatten the curve.”

On service centre operation during the lockdown period, Zainal advises Perodua customers to contact their nearest service outlet for the latest information.

“On new vehicle deliveries, we wish to thank our valued customers for their understanding and patience in waiting for their Perodua vehicles.”

Perodua manufactured 18,283 units in May, boosting its year-to-date production tally to 98,944 units.