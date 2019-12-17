Perodua Tweckbot free vehicle inspections in Kota Kinabalu in run-up to Christmas, New Year

“TWECKBOT”*, Perodua’s strangely-named, long-running complimentary vehicle inspection service will be making its final road safety push for the year in Kota Kinabalu this coming weekend.

As part of the Perodua Road Safety Programme, Perodua Tweckbot will be stationed at ITCC Mall, Penampang on Dec 21-22 from 10am to 5pm (on both days) to offer free inspections for Perodua vehicles.

Customers who inspect their vehicles with Tweckbot will get a 20% discount voucher redeemable for the purchase of selected parts and accessories at any authorised Perodua service centre**.

“As Christmas and the New Year approaches, many will be taking to the roads for vacations and to visit family and friends. Therefore it is crucial that their vehicles are in good working order at this time, more so considering the large travel distances in East Malaysia,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“The Perodua Tweckbot team will thoroughly check your vehicle and give you a condition report for free. While you wait, our friendly staff will engage you in fun activities designed to increase road safety awareness.”

The vehicle inspection covers over 50 points including the engine, transmission, cooling system, brakes, power steering, clutch, tyres, suspension and electrics.

“Perodua Tweckbot aims to promote the importance of regular vehicle checks, servicing them at authorised Perodua outlets and only using genuine Perodua products and parts, all in the name of safety,” said Zainal Abidin.

“Most of all, it represents our commitment to always provide our valued customers with quality service and workmanship for their total peace of mind.”

Perodua Tweckbot has inspected over 8,000 vehicles since its 2011 inception.

*It’s actually a portmanteau of “Twitter”, “check” and “robot”. It began as a Twitter-based mobile service offering free vehicle inspections at specified times and locations. It gradually expanded to other mediums such as Facebook and traditional media to reach more Perodua owners. Typically run during festive periods but now expanding to other times throughout the year.

**Terms and conditions apply.