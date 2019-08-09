Perodua Tweckbot on road safety push for Aidiladha, Merdeka

PERODUA is continuing its road safety push this Aidiladha and Merdeka with Tweckbot, its long-running complimentary mobile vehicle inspection service.

Tweckbot provides an invaluable service to the community by checking their vehicles’ (Perodua only) roadworthiness in preparation for long drives during festive periods, when many will be driving back to their hometowns.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad says: “The 50-point Tweckbot inspection includes checks to the engine, transmission, cooling system, brakes, power steering, clutch, tyres, suspension and electrics, and will give our customers total peace of mind for the long journeys ahead.

Perodua yesterday participated in the launch of the Hulu Selangor District Council’s “Fly the Jalur Gemilang” programme at Kuala Kubu Bharu Mini Stadium, where Tweckbot inspected a total of 60 customer Peroduas throughout the day.

Tweckbot will next be deployed at the northbound Rawang rest area on the North-South Highway, on Aug 24 and 25, from 10am to 5pm.

Customers who inspect their vehicle with Tweckbot will get a voucher that can be used to redeem a 20% discount on parts and accessories at any authorised Perodua service centre.

“Tweckbot aims to promote the importance of checking one’s vehicle regularly, to service them at authorised Perodua service centres and to only use genuine Perodua products and parts, all in the name of safety,” Zainal Abidin said.

The carmaker set up a booth at yesterday’s event where it engaged visitors with various activities designed to spread the safety message. It also had on display its GearUp Isofix child seats as well as its many internal and external safety initiatives.

“In the spirit of Aidiladha, Perodua hopes it can share knowledge and awareness of the importance of safety with the close-knit community that is the Malaysian public,” said Zainal Abidin.

“Also, this Merdeka will mark 62 years of Malaysian independence and it is our hope that our minds too can be liberated to embrace and prioritise safety in every aspect of our lives.

“Safety is a mindset first and foremost, and as a ‘People First’ company, Perodua will do all it can to promote this mindset amongst its employees, customers and the general public. We believe safety is everyone’s right.”

Tweckbot has inspected over 8,000 vehicles since its 2011 inception.