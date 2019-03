PETRON Malaysia on Thursday hosted a movie premier for Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” in collaboration with Disney Network Malaysia.

The exclusive screening at the new MBO Cinemas at The Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya was attended by more than 750 guests, including Petron’s business partners, customers, and members of the media.

“We are grateful for our collaboration with Marvel for allowing us to roll-out a stream of exciting movies for our loyal customers, which is all part of their fuel happy experience,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy.

In line with the premiere and as a special treat for Petron customers, five winners from Petron’s social media contest were selected for an exclusive “Captain Marvel Talent Tour” along with a three-day, two-night stay at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

“We are thrilled to be able to help realise a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the winners who besides being happy Petron customers are also avid fans of Captain Marvel. Congratulations to the winners,” said Choong.

The winners Elynur Abdul Aziz, 21 and Sathish Kumar, 29 were elated to have the opportunity to meet the Captain Marvel actors face to face.

Both Elynur and Sathish have been loyal Petron customers for three years.

Petron also launched the “Captain Marvel Petron Contest” where 20 customers can win two exclusively-designed jackets by leading Malaysian fashion designer, Alia Bastamam.

Petron Miles members automatically qualify when they spend a minimum single receipt purchase of RM50 from Feb 21 to April 6 at any of the 640 participating Petron service stations in Malaysia.

The contest is already gaining momentum among loyal Petron customers, Marvel enthusiasts, and fans of Alia Bastamam.

“We are proud to be working with such wonderful talents like Alia Bastamam, who is one of Malaysia’s top fashion designers,” said Choong.

“This collaboration between an oil company and a local fashion designer marks another industry first. And we want our customers to know that we truly appreciate their support and that they deserve the best from us.”

Since 2016, Petron has partnered with Marvel Studios to promote their films in Malaysia. The company has screened “Thor”, “Black Panther”, “Dr. Strange”, “Avengers: Infinity Wars”, “The Ant Man & The Wasp” and “Captain Marvel”.

“Petron looks forward to screening another highly anticipated film, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ later this year,” said Choong.