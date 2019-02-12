Petron oils via Shopee

PETRON engine oils are now available online via the leading e-commerce platform Shopee, which has over 16 million users in Malaysia.

This marks the launch of Petron Malaysia’s first official online store as part of its commitment to further enhance customer experience by providing wider and more convenient access to its products.

“We are constantly looking for ways to delight our customers and improve their experience with us. Petron customers can now have a seamless shopping experience right at their fingertips – just simply browse, click online to buy Petron engine oils, and have the products delivered right at their doorstep,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy.

Petron engine oils are also available at its service stations’ convenience stores and authorised vehicle workshops.

“Online shopping is growing more and more popular among consumers. In this case, they can be assured of the authenticity of Petron engine oils in the Petron store on Shopee as the products are delivered by our authorised distributors. We hope that our customers will enjoy this new initiative from us as part of our efforts to meet their changing needs and serve them better,” added Choong.

Via Shopee, customers can find a variety of Petron engine oil products such as Petron Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic, Petron Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend, and Petron Blaze Racing Premium Multi-Grade available on the shopping portal.

Petron’s official store on Shopee also gives customers access to product guides and product information.

In line with Petron’s Chinese New Year and the upcoming “Shopee for Men” campaign, Petron Malaysia is giving away premium items for any purchase of a Petron Blaze Racing Engine Oil.

Each purchase of a Petron Blaze Racing 4L engine oil pack comes with a special gift.

A free bluetooth speaker will be given for every purchase of a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Fully Synthetic 5W-40, while any purchase of a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Synthetic Blend 10W-40 will come with a set of free wireless earphones.

Meanwhile, customers who will purchase a 4L Petron Blaze Racing Premium Multi-Grade or a 7L Rev-X Premium Multi-Grade 15W40 will receive a free USB car charger.

This promotion is valid until Feb 28 or while stocks last.

Visit Petron’s official store on Shopee at https://shopee.com.my/petronmalaysia.os